Lauderdale County to start mobile mass coronavirus vaccination clinics

Lauderdale County Emergency Management will start to give out coronavirus vaccines this week with the help of two mobile vaccination units at their drive-thru clinics.

Cornerstone Church of Christ is one of the vaccine locations. It's off of Highway 20 in Florence and will be a drive-thru clinic. The other clinic will be this Friday at Joe Wheeler State Park. Each of the trailers will hold 300 doses of vaccine.

"You don't have to worry with making appointments, you do not have to worry about getting out at a doctor's facility or things like that. You will not have to leave your car. You just drive through. Get your shot. Stay in your car and then you will be free to leave," said project manager, Mike Melton.

Melton came out of retirement to head this project up for Lauderdale County. He said the trailers have space for nurses to do paperwork and store vaccines.

"They've been customized with WiFi and they have freezers that will allow us to keep them in the temperature range after they've thawed out to be able to use, so that's what we will be using there will be no medications left on the trailers overnight," said Melton.

Any leftover doses will go back with nurses from the North Alabama Medical Center that will be administering the shots. Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said this wouldn't be possible without partnerships.

"This effort was simply a vision of the Lauderdale County Commission. We met with NACLOG for the potential of a grant. The problem with that grant was the time to wait. With the issue we are in with this pandemic and getting the vaccines out, time is of the essence," said Grabryan.

The Lauderdale County Commission funded $150,000 to outfit the trailers and get the project going to help serve the rural communities in the east and west ends of the county.

"At the end of the day, the thing we look at is what does it take to bring this out to the people? This certainly gives us capability at the east and west ends of the county in centralized locations that are easily accessible locations," said Grabryan.

Officials said the only reasons why these vaccination clinics would be shutdown is because of bad weather or if they run out of vaccines.

The clinics will be at Cornerstone Church of Christ Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Joe Wheeler one will just be this Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All of this will restart next week.