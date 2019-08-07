Clear

Lauderdale Co. sheriff conducting death investigation after finding 'badly decomposed' bodies

Investigators are on the scene.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 1:21 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 2:29 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

UPDATE:

According to Lt. Joe Hamilton, a family member called the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning to say they had not recently seen the man and woman.

Officials cannot identify the individuals because they are very badly decomposed and have been in a car for at least a few days, possibly weeks.

The family member went to the home and found them both dead toward the back of the house.

Investigators are wearing protective clothing while processing the car and scene due to the decomposition of the bodies.

The coroner is on the way to the house, and the bodies will be taken to a forensic lab for proper identification.

The family member who called the sheriff’s office said they the bodies belong to a man and woman, but due to decomposition they can't make that determination for certain right now.

From earlier: 

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the discovery of two dead bodies.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said the bodies of a man and woman were found at a home on County Road 456 near Lexington.

Investigators are on the scene.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

