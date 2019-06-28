Lauderdale County sets charges, bond for ‘attack squirrel’ owner drug suspect

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot and charges for Mickey Joel Paulk.
Paulk, the wanted Limestone County drug charge suspect who was said to be keeping an “attack squirrel” on meth, was captured Thursday night in Killen. Read about that here.
Lauderdale County has charged him with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, attempt to elude, and possession of a pistol by a felon.
Bond was set at $6,500.
