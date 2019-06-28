Clear

Lauderdale County sets charges, bond for ‘attack squirrel’ owner drug suspect

Mickey Joel Paulk

Bond was set at $6,500.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 1:31 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot and charges for Mickey Joel Paulk.

Paulk, the wanted Limestone County drug charge suspect who was said to be keeping an “attack squirrel” on meth, was captured Thursday night in Killen. Read about that here.

Lauderdale County has charged him with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, attempt to elude, and possession of a pistol by a felon.

Bond was set at $6,500.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events