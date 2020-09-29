Lauderdale County sees high demand for absentee ballots

Lauderdale county is projecting a record breaking number Of absentee ballots to be cast in the county for the November 3rd election.

Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow said they already have 2,100 requests for absentee ballots and the election is still one month away. He said four years ago in total they had about 2,100 absentee ballots.

"I do think that the virus is a big factor in the number of people requesting absentee ballots some people are simply not comfortable going to the polls. Some would rather come here to the courthouse and do it when maybe it's not as crowded," said Motlow.

Motlow is expecting 3,000 to maybe even 5,000 absentee ballots to be cast by Lauderdale County residents in the November election.

"We are having extra machines brought in. We're having extra poll workers. We're taking extra measures to account for the large number of absentee ballots and we will not leave this building until they are counted that night," said Motlow.

People who want to vote absentee can get a mail in ballot or come up to the courthouse and vote early. Motlow said his office might get a little busier as it gets closer to the election.

"We will probably start to see bigger lines and larger crowds here at the courthouse to vote absentee so were just asking voters to be patients and work with us," said Motlow.

Motlow said he does expect a huge voter turn out for the November election but he said presidential elections usually have a big voter turnout.

Motlow also changed two polling locaitons to larger sites in rogersville and anderson so social distancing can be achieved as people hit the polls.