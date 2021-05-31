Lauderdale County remembers fallen heroes

People in Lauderdale County gathered to remember the fallen heroes of their community during a Memorial Day ceremony.

The ceremony took place in front of the Fallen Heroes Memorial, which recognizes 225 local heroes who lost their lives serving our country.

"We owe our freedom to those who have served, but also those who have lost their lives," says retired Air Force Lt. Col. Ed Yielding.

Freedom is not free, some paid all.

That was the theme of the Memorial Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park in Florence. Family members, children, and veterans all gathered to remember those who have sacrificed everything.

"[To] thank all the former and pervious military who go out there and protect us every single day," says Army veteran Michael Bronnenberg.

Some veterans reflected on friends who did not make it home.

"I hope that they didn't die for nothing," says Korean War veteran Paul E. Riley.

It was an emotional ceremony, as the significance of Memorial Day weighed extra on some veterans.

Bronnenberg teared up as he said, "our fallen heroes, those that weren't able to come back home. We should all just take the time to remember."

Veterans Memorial Park has been in Florence since the early 70s, and has greatly expanded over the years. They now hold a Memorial and Veterans Day ceremony every year.