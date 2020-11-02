Lauderdale County probate judge prepares for election day

Probate judges' offices across the state are getting ready to tally up your votes starting Tuesday at 7 a.m.

One of the big things this year for Lauderdale County voters will be the electronic poll books, which are basically your way to check in and the machine will scan your photo ID. Then, it's time to vote.

"This time, we're introducing the electronic poll books, so that's been some extra work we don't normally have, but I think they will work really well," said Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow.

Plus, every polling location will have hand sanitizer, plastic partitions and other safety measures in place.

Motlow said this year, they set a record with having 5,700 people apply for absentee ballots. Those will start to be counted at 7 a.m, per an order from Gov. Kay Ivey.

"For the absentee, we would normally have one tabulator and five workers processing the ballots, but for this election, we're going to have three machines and 15 workers so that we can ensure they are all counted by tomorrow night," said Motlow.

Motlow is also getting a lot of help from volunteers this year. Former Florence Mayor Mickey Haddock and retired Montgomery Probate Judge Jim Perdue have helped Motlow and other volunteers get ready for election day.

Motlow said to keep the voting process running smoothly, people should look at the six amendments on the ballots, too.

"Go ahead and decide how you're going to vote on those before you get there tomorrow. That will help speed up the process. That will help us from getting our polling places clogged. If you get there tomorrow, it is too late to ask someone what they think about the amendment or how to vote," said Motlow. "We frequently get voters asking our poll workers about the amendments or wanting them to explain them. Our poll workers can't do that on election day. They can't give you any information to sway you one way or another."

There are two local amendments on the ballot for Lauderdale and Franklin Counties, which basically say someone isn't liable for using deadly force at a church to defend others.

The reason why the whole state gets to vote on this is because when this came up for a vote in the legislature, some lawmakers opposed these laws for the two counties.

You can click here to learn more about the amendments on the ballot.