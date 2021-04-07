Lauderdale County opens up mass drive-thru coronavirus vaccine clinic

Lauderdale County kicked off its mass coronavirus vaccination drive-thru clinic on Wednesday and gave doses to almost 300 people.

"It was very, very convenient and I appreciate it so much. I would have had to go to my doctor's office and waited, and waited. This way, I just drove through," said Martha Orick, who got her shot at the drive-thru clinic on Wednesday.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management and the North Alabama Medical Center partnered up to make this clinic with mobile vaccination units happen.

"We have been working with EMA and the Lauderdale County Commission for awhile to get this up and going, and we're so excited that we're finally here and in the outreach, administering vaccines to people who might have transportation issues and haven't been able to participate in the vaccine clinics in town," said Casey Willis, an administrator with NAMC.

The plan is to vaccinate 300 people a day. All you do is drive up and fill out some paperwork, get your shot and wait in an observation area.

"The longest thing about the line is filling out the paperwork, and then, we pull you around. You get your shot and you wait 15 to 30 minutes. It's that quick," said Willis.

This clinic will be there Thursday and Friday.

The county will have another drive-thru vaccine site set up on the east end of the county this Friday at Joe Wheeler State Park. The clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The state's eligibility rules do apply.