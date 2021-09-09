Lauderdale County murderer’s conviction upheld by Criminal Appeals court

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Lauderdale County murderer, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Thursday.

Alfonzo Ramon Jarmon, 38, was convicted in Lauderdale County Circuit Court on December 12, 2020, for the murder of Charles Perkins. This was his second time being found guilty of the murder.

The evidence at trial showed that on April 29, 2016, Jarmon shot Perkins, in the head while Perkins was standing in the front yard of his own residence.

Two witnesses saw the shooting of Perkins and a nearby witness standing in the crowd at the crime scene told police it was Perkins’s next-door neighbor, Jarmon, who shot and killed him.

Jarmon was originally convicted of Perkins’ murder in October 2017, but the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reversed Jarmon’s conviction and ordered a new trial primarily because Jarmon’s original trial counsel collapsed and suffered a serious medical incident during closing arguments, according to Marshall’s news release.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly’s office successfully prosecuted this case and the subsequent retrial and obtained a guilty verdict.

Jarmon was sentenced to life imprisonment. Jarmon again sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.

The Attorney General's Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Jarmon’s conviction.

Marshall commended Assistant Attorney Generals Yvonne Saxon and Cameron Ball for their successful work on this case, and thanked District Attorney Chris Connolly and his staff for their valuable assistance in defending the murder conviction.