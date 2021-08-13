Lauderdale County moves vaccine clinics to Center Star church to find more who need it

Lauderdale County is changing one of its drive thru vaccination sites in the hopes more people will come to it.

"Our numbers continue to decline at Joe Wheeler," said Mike Melton, he's the project manager over the county's two vaccination locations.

Melton said they had to do something to help get vaccination numbers up. He believes the joe wheeler location worked great for awhile but it not visible from the road and that's why they are now moving locations to First Baptist Church in Center Star.

"It's right on 72 so were hoping people going to work and coming home from work use the road, it's a highly populated road. And we hope that will get a little bit of visiblity to them and possibly encourage somebody to stop by and see us," said Melton.

Melton said overall people driving up to the get shot have gone down. While they are now seeing a slight increase in people getting vaccinated at their clinics it's still low.

"The last couple of weeks it's been prodominatly first shots. We're excited over that however it's been in the well around 20 shots per day range. Opposed to when we first started our first week we were doing 60, 70, 80," said Melton.

Melton said they have the man power, they have the vaccines, it's free, and easy. But the demand just isn't there from the people.

"We could really help knock a dent in this area if we were given the opportunity to," said Melton.

Melton is hopeful that as more people see a clinic set up here they will stop in.

You need to check the North Albama Medical Center's Facebook page daily (HERE) to see dates and times of the two clinics. The other one is at the west end of the county at Cornerstone Church of Christ.