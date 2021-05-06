Lauderdale County man to spend 19 more years in prison for child pornography-related charges

A Lauderdale County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges related to child pornography in April.

Jeffrey Dale Hunt will get one year of credit for the time he’s already spend behind bars.

He will serve all 19 additional years due to the nature of his crimes, according to the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office.

Hunt entered a best interest plea to three criminal counts, including producing obscene material with a minor.

A best interest plea does not mean Hunt admits guilt. It simply means after seeing the prosecution's evidence, he felt it was in his best interest to accept a plea deal of 20 years in prison.

Hunt was originally indicted more than four years ago on more than 6,500 counts of child pornography involving multiple local children.