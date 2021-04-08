Lauderdale County man pleads guilty to producing obscene material with a minor

A Lauderdale County man pleaded guilty to producing obscene material with a minor days before the beginning of his trial.

Jeffrey Dale Hunt's attorney says he entered a best interest plea to three criminal counts.

A best interest plea does not mean Hunt admits guilt. It simply means after seeing the prosecution's evidence, he felt it was in his best interest to accept the plea deal for 20 years in prison.

Hunt was originally indicted more than four years ago on more than 6,500 counts of child pornography involving multiple local children.

Hunt remains free with an ankle monitor until his sentencing hearing on May 5.

“We’re glad to get this case behind us,” said defense attorney Ralph Holt.