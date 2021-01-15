Lauderdale County man charged after authorities say he got in shower with friend’s daughter

A Lauderdale county man is charged with sexual abuse after authorities say he climbed into a shower with his friend’s daughter.

Brandon Rose told his friend that he needed to step inside his house to use the restroom.

That’s when court records show Rose is accused of finding the daughter in a shower, undressing and getting in with her.

She managed to get away and the father caught Rose getting dressed.

Rose is accused of saying “What can I say, I couldn’t help myself,” when he was confronted by the father.

The two men got into a fight before deputies were called, and Rose was arrested walking away from the house Jan. 6.