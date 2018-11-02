Lauderdale County man arrested for sexual abuse

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Thursday, investigators arrested Jason McCoy and charged with first degree sexual abuse.
One Place of the Shoals investigators told WAAY31, McCoy is accused of touching a teenager in an inappropriate manner.
A family member saw some suspicious activity and asked the teen about it and she admitted he had been touching her, officials said.
Investigators told WAAY31 they questioned McCoy about the abuse and he admitted to everything.
McCoy was arrested and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and has bonded out on $25,000.
