Lauderdale County man gets $14 million bond on 2,794 child porn, abuse charges

The Lauderdale County Detention Center issued a press release Thursday morning saying that Jonathan Romine has been charged with 2,794 counts of porn production with a minor, sexual abuse of a minor under 12, enticing a child, and distribution of harmful of materials.

Romine’s bond is set at $14,080,000, according to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

One Place of the Shoals investigators told WAAY31 the victim, who was younger than 12 at the time, told the Department of Human Resources that Romine was sexually abusing her. The child first came forward two years ago.

During that time investigators worked the case extensively.

Search warrants for Romine's electronics uncovered child porn. They said the child porn images were not of the victim.

Law enforcement said they put the case before a grand jury and Romine was indicted on all charges. Police do not believe he has other victims.

Police could not tell us how Romine knew the victim.