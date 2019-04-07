Lauderdale County inmate found dead

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Jail was found dead Sunday morning.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says he appeared to have died from natural causes.
The name of the inmate has not been released at this time. Officials are still working to notify his family.
