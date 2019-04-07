Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lauderdale County inmate found dead

The inmate is believed to have died of natural causes.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 9:19 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Jail was found dead Sunday morning.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says he appeared to have died from natural causes. 

The name of the inmate has not been released at this time. Officials are still working to notify his family. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events