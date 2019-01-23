Lauderdale County grand jury issues indictments in Wilson High students’ deaths

A Florence High School student has been indicted on three counts of manslaughter and one count of assault in the April deaths of three Wilson High School students in April.

The indictments against Kate Boggus were handed down by the Lauderdale County grand jury.

Coby Hines, Braden Turner and Tyler Nelson died in a car crash on County Road 30. All three were athletes at Wilson High.

The indictments charge Boggus of driving a vehicle, which Hines, Turner and Nelson were in, at an excessive speed, losing control of the vehicle, and crashing into a tree.

Boggus and another Florence High student, Kaylee McGee, were also injured in the crash. The assualt indictment is related to McGee's injuries.

Boggus surrendered herself Tuesday and was released on a $20,000 bond. She will be arraigned on Feb. 27. She is being tried as an adult, but can apply for youthful offender status.