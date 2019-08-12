Lauderdale County foster parent to serve 25 years on child rape, torture charges

A Lauderdale County man will serve 25 years in prison on charges of child abuse, rape and sexual torture.

He will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Daniel Spurgeon pleaded guilty to the charges involving foster children in July

Spurgeon pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of rape of a child younger than 12, and one count of sexual torture.

Spurgeon looked bleak as victim statements were read by the District Attorney’s Office. The victims were in court while the statements were read.

One victim said in a letter it’s Spurgeon’s time to be tortured.

Another called him a monster, saying all the abuse they suffered at his hands impacted them but didn’t stop them from achieving their goals like graduating high school and going to college.

One victim said she suffered at the hands of Spurgeon and his wife for 10 years with physical and sexual abuse. She said she remembered begging for food and being held captive in a closet.

Spurgeon stood up before the judge and apologized to the victims and said he takes full responsibility for his actions.

The judge called him evil and sadistic.

Florence police say Spurgeon and his wife took in at least 50 kids from 2008 to 2015.

His wife, Jenise, also was charged with aggravated child abuse. Her trial will start in October.