Lauderdale County fails to qualify for flood damage help

The Florence-Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency says Lauderdale County did not sustain enough qualifiable damage to receive public assistance for damage from severe weather in February.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency visited Lauderdale County on Thursday and ruled the county fell short of the basic $350,440.02 threshold to receive assistance, said George Grabryan Jr., EMA/911 director. This was the second such visit and ruling.

“Also … we did not sustain enough individual major damages to qualify for federal individual disaster assistance,” Grabryan said.