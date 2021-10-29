Lauderdale County corrections deputy arrested, accused of bringing crystal meth into jail

A Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the jail.

Matthew Moran, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with attempt to commit a controlled substances crime, distribution of a controlled substance, and promoting prison contraband.

The charges come at the conclusion of a two-week-long investigation into allegations that Morgan was bringing contraband into the Lauderdale County Detention Center, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

At the time of his arrest a package containing drugs was confiscated. The sheriff’s office said that package, which Moran was to deliver to inmates at the detention center, contained Ice, a form of crystal methamphetamine.

Other arrests related to this incident are expected over the next few days, the sheriff’s office said.