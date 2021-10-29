Clear
Lauderdale County corrections deputy arrested, accused of bringing crystal meth into jail

Matthew Moran

Other arrests related to this incident are expected over the next few days, the sheriff’s office said.

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 5:08 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 5:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the jail.

Matthew Moran, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with attempt to commit a controlled substances crime, distribution of a controlled substance, and promoting prison contraband.

The charges come at the conclusion of a two-week-long investigation into allegations that Morgan was bringing contraband into the Lauderdale County Detention Center, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

At the time of his arrest a package containing drugs was confiscated. The sheriff’s office said that package, which Moran was to deliver to inmates at the detention center, contained Ice, a form of crystal methamphetamine.

