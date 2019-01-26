Escaped Lauderdale County convict recaptured in Kentucky

Corey Aris Davis is back in custody after escaping from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals captured Davis, 30, about 3:37 a.m. Saturday in Kentucky. He surrendered without violence, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Davis was sentenced to life in 2017 for a human trafficking conviction in Lauderdale County.

Additional details on how Davis got to Kentucky or how he was recaptured have yet to be released.

On Friday while the manhunt was ongoing the Department of Corrections released information on how Davis escaped from prison.

Bob Horton, department spokesman, said Davis hid inside a trailer used to transport furniture from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

Davis concealed himself inside the trailer sometime while he was working in facility’s furniture plant that is managed by the Alabama Correctional Industries, Horton said.

About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the trailer left the facility and was taken directly to the ACI facility in Montgomery.

Investigators found evidence Friday that confirms Davis had been inside the trailer and had used an item of furniture for concealment, Horton said. The evidence also shows that Davis exited the trailer sometime after it was parked at the ACI facility, according to investigators.

The Department of Corrections has identified three inmate suspects at the prison who assisted Davis in his escape. Horton said their identities are not being released at this time.

The department is working to identify how Davis was able to gain access to the trailer without being observed by prison officials, and why he was not reported missing until a security check at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Horton said.