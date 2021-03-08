Lauderdale County carjacking suspect under investigation for house fire

A North Alabama man arrested for a carjacking is still under investigation for a house fire.

William Futrell is charged with theft, robbery, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said two people were driving on County Road 34 in Greenhill Friday morning when they saw a house on fire. They said Futrell jumped out of a window, made them get out of their car and took off.

Deputies said they chased Futrell and he then stopped at Highway 72 and Florence Boulevard. They said he tried to run away but was caught shortly after.

Futrell is in jail on a $38,000 bond. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.