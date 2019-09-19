Lauderdale County capital murder suspect appears in court

A capital murder suspect in Lauderdale County, Peggy Hall, went before a judge Thursday morning.

The district attorney's office says she killed her ex-husband, Randall Bobo, at his home on County Road 130.

Hall is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center. She is being held without bond right now, and she could face additional charges. It's unclear what those could be yet.

The district attorney said they charged her with capital murder, because she came into Bobo's home with the intent to burglarize the place, and then ended up shooting him. The district attorney says grandchildren saw it all happen.

Bobo and Hall have two adult children together, and the prosecutor says all of that will factor into how they proceed.

"This is death penalty eligible, so we've got to make that decision in the next coming days and weeks if we will ask for the death penalty. It's certainly early in the investigation. We know what happened with the actual murder, but there are still some other items that need to be checked out," Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County District Attorney, said.

He also said once the investigation is complete, Hall could be facing more charges.

In court Thursday morning, the judge read Hall's charges to make sure she understands them. She has a court-appointed attorney. We're waiting to hear when her next court appearance will be.