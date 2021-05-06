Lauderdale County bus driver helps man having a stroke

A Lauderdale County school bus driver stopped on her route to help a man having a stroke. She was on her usual morning route when she noticed a man lying shirtless in his front yard.

"So, I opened the door and yelled at him and let him know that I'd seen him and we were going to get him help," says Heather Harvey, the Brooks High School bus driver.

Harvey parked her bus and ran over to help Guy McDaniel, who was suffering from a stroke. Harvey called McDaniel's wife and told one of his neighbors to call 9-1-1.

McDaniel's wife calls Harvey a hero.

"I don't feel like a hero. I just feel like I've done something everybody should or would do," says Harvey.

Harvey says drivers are trained to be aware of their surroundings, and that's why she noticed McDaniel lying in his yard. Unfortunately, McDaniel passed away two weeks after his stroke, but his daughter says he would not have had those extra two weeks if it weren’t for Harvey's quick response.