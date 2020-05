Lauderdale County authorities search for escaped inmate

Authorities in Lauderdale County are searching for an escaped inmate.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Ray Greenhill escaped Monday afternoon between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. He's a trustee and came up missing on a work detail.

Greenhill is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Officials are interviewing his family members.

Greenhill was in jail for escaping custody prior to this on theft and drug charges.