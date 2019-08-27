Clear

Lauderdale County and Florence citizens hit the polls in property tax vote

Residents are voting to keep or do away with an 11 mill tax increase to help fund school systems.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 1:51 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

On Tuesday, residents in Lauderdale County hit the polls in a special vote to decide whether or not to keep an 11 mill tax increase for two school systems.

The tax will help fund both Florence City Schools and Lauderdale County Schools. Florence City Schools said it gets about $4 million a year from the tax and Lauderdale County Schools gets about $6 million.

The Lauderdale County Probate Judge said to even hold the vote is costing taxpayers around $60,000. The probate judge also said he expects a low voter turn out at around 7%.

"I haven't heard anything from anybody about even coming up here," said a voter, Jerimy Dilbeck.

Dilbeck said his voting place in Killen was not packed at all. He voted yes to keep the tax.

"Sometimes to get things done, you have to pay for it," said Dilbeck.

The polls will close at 7 p.m., but as long as you're in line at that time, you can still vote. We will bring you the final vote tally this evening.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events