Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office to review policies after inmate walks away from job site

Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton, told WAAY 31 they will be doing an internal review of their policies after a jail trustee walked away from a job site Thursday morning.

Officials said Glen Hanback is a non-violent inmate, and they only allow non-violent inmates to be jail trustees. He had previous burglary charges, but was actually in jail for a drug offense, which violated his probation.

Investigators said Hanback walked away while running errands in Florence's industrial park a little after 7 a.m. Singleton said Hanback is assigned to the kitchen part of the jail, and these duties include taking trips with the kitchen manager to get food and supplies. That's what they were doing Thursday morning when Hanback took off on foot. Investigators believe from there, a friend picked him up.

Officials searched for Hanback along Chisholm Road/ Highway 13 for a few hours. They brought in Tuscumbia's K-9 unit to help track Hanback.

"It's always unnerving to have an escaped convict around," said Keith Montgomery, who is the pastor of State Line Church.

Montgomery was just about to mow the lawn of the church when he saw the police.

"My concern is for the people around and the community," said Montgomery.

Investigators captured Hanback at a home on Keller Lane in Tuscumbia, but they are not releasing details on how they tracked him to that location. Singleton said the kitchen manager Hanback was with couldn't have stopped him from escaping, but they are now reviewing some of their policies.

Singleton also said it's unclear if Hanback planned this escape, because it's their protocol to not inform trustees of their duties for the day, or if they will be running errands. When they do notify them, it's usually last minute to prevent planned escapes.

Investigators say when they catch Hanback's friend, he or she will face charges too.

Hanback was only on the run for a few hours but will now face escape charges. He's currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.