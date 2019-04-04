Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says there is a standoff off Highway 43 on County Road 8 in Greenhill.
He said there is a court-ordered eviction on a person in a home who's now refusing to leave and is armed.
A perimeter set up and people should avoid the area.
Related Content
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office responding to standoff with armed man
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
- Lauderdale County responding to multiple water rescues
- Lauderdale County Homicide Investigation
- Lauderdale County man charged with rape
- Lauderdale County man arrested for sodomy
- Lauderdale County man arrested for sexual abuse
- Man stabbed at home in Lauderdale County
- Lauderdale County Commission approves new technology for sheriff's deputies
- County Road 33 blocked off by Lauderdale Co. sheriff's deputies
Scroll for more content...