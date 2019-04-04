Clear

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office responding to standoff with armed man

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says there is a standoff on County Road 8.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 11:17 AM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 12:15 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says there is a standoff off Highway 43 on County Road 8 in Greenhill.

He said there is a court-ordered eviction on a person in a home who's now refusing to leave and is armed.

A perimeter set up and people should avoid the area.

