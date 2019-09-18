Clear
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigating possible homicide

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 9:39 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide in the northern part of the county.

The investigation is taking place on County Road 130, north of Killen near the Tennessee state line

