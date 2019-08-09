Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 found dead near Lexington

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the two people found dead near Lexington on Wednesday.

Investigator Brad Potts said they are James Ridgeway, 40, and Carrie Ridgeway, 38.

He said both died of gunshots.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday the bodies of a man and woman were found at a home on County Road 456 near Lexington.

Officials couldn’t immediately identify the individuals because they are very badly decomposed.

A family member went to the home on County Road 456 near Lexington and found them both dead toward the back of the house.

