Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 found dead near Lexington

Law enforcement said both died of gunshots.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 4:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Breken Terry

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the two people found dead near Lexington on Wednesday.

Investigator Brad Potts said they are James Ridgeway, 40, and Carrie Ridgeway, 38.

He said both died of gunshots.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday the bodies of a man and woman were found at a home on County Road 456 near Lexington.

Officials couldn’t immediately identify the individuals because they are very badly decomposed.

A family member went to the home on County Road 456 near Lexington and found them both dead toward the back of the house.

Read more here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 108°
Florence
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events