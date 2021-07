The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Wesley Holland was arrested on charges of domestic violence/harassment. Holland turned himself in with his attorney present at the Lauderdale County Sheriff's office on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, Holland was in an argument with the mother of his child on Sunday, June 20. It did not involve physical violence.

Holland is now on paid administrative leave from the sheriff's office and has a $1,000 bond.