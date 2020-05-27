Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office launches new app

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office launched a new app last week in an effort to better connect deputies to the community.

On WAAY 31 Morning news Wednesday, Sheriff Rick Singleton said he's excited about the new technology bridging the gap between his deputies and those they serve.

"We're in the social media age. This is just another way we can connect and get information out to our community about things going on in the sheriff's office and respond to questions they may have," said Sheriff Singleton.

The new tool allows community members to monitor the jail registry, which updates in real time, and fill out pistol permit applications.

"We have a sex offenders map where they can go and see where the sex offenders live in our community if they have a concern about someone in their neighborhood," explained the Sheriff, "They can also contact any of our command staff and any of our supervisors through the app."

The app is free, just search 'Lauderdale County Sheriff' in your app store.