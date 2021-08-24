Lauderdale County Sheriff seeks Killen man suspected in wife’s murder

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of murdering his wife.

Lanarrick Demone Thompson, 40, is suspected in the murder of Quoshanna Michelle Thompson, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to the Thompson’s home in the 100 block of Holden Road in Killen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday after family members said they could not reach the couple.

Deputies found Quoshanna Thompson dead inside the residence, later issuing an arrest warrant for Lanarrick Thompson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 256-760-5757.