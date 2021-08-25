Clear
Lauderdale County Sheriff: Killen murder suspect caught in Athens

Lanarrick Demone Thompson

The suspect's wife was found dead in their home on Sunday

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 10:37 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Breken Terry

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says a Killen man suspected of murdering his wife is now in custody after a days-long search.

Lanarrick Demone Thompson was captured in Athens and is on his way to be booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center, Singleton said.

Thompson, 40, is suspected in the murder of his wife, Quoshanna Michelle Thompson, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to the Thompson’s home in the 100 block of Holden Road in Killen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday after family members said they could not reach the couple.

Deputies found Quoshanna Thompson dead inside the residence, later issuing an arrest warrant for Lanarrick Thompson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 256-760-5757.

