Lauderdale County Schools move forward with energy efficiency study

The Lauderdale County School district is taking steps to save money. It entered into an agreement with Schneider Electric to look into ways to become more energy efficient.

The study is the starting point and will look at the Lauderdale County School districts lighting, heating and cooling, and windows.

"These windows are single panes. They are not insulated and so the plan would be to replace these window walls with window panes that will be more energy efficient," said Superintendent, Jon Hatton.

Hatton showed WAAY31 some of the area Schneider Electric is looking at as ways for the district to save money. Right now, it's not clear how much money could be saved.

"We won't know a specific number until they finish the study," said Hatton.

Hatton said they could save about 20% on annual utility costs. He didn't have a specific number for those,but said the district spends millions on utilities every year. Once the study is complete and the company gives the school system the specific savings amount, Hatton said they have to stick to that.

"If your utility cost does not meet the number they give you they write you a check for the difference so it's a win win," said Hatton.

Parents told WAAY31 it's a good idea and they hope the savings can be put to good use.

"The fact that we could use the money saved to probably better the education process could give our kids better opportunities in that aspect," said BJ Keeton.

The study will be done in about five months and presented to the Lauderdale County Board of Education. The board will then vote on whether to implement the improvements suggested by the study. That meeting will happen after the findings are presented.