Lauderdale County Jail employees spit on by stabbing suspect

A Montgomery man is facing multiple charges after spitting on and fighting with Lauderdale County Jail employees.

Jeremy Hogan was arrested early Saturday morning after two people were found cut and stabbed in the 100 block of S. Fulton Street in Florence. Police say Hogan initially left the scene and when they returned, Hogan ran.

Florence Police were able to use a taser to apprehend him. Once he was brought to the Lauderdale County Jail, police say Hogan fought with and spit on employees.

Hogan was charged with:

Obstructing a domestic violence emergency call.

2nd degree assault

3rd degree assault

Public intoxication

Attempting to elude a police officer

Disorderly conduct

2nd degree domestic assault

3rd degree domestic assault

Assault with bodily fluids.

Hogan is currently being held on a $51,300 bond.

Both of the stab wound victims were transported to Northwest Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.