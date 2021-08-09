Clear
Lauderdale County Jail employees spit on by stabbing suspect

Jeremy Hogan of Montgomery is facing multiple assault charges.

Jeremy Hogan, Montgomery, faces 9 charges and is being held on a $51,300 bond.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 8:34 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 8:35 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

A Montgomery man is facing multiple charges after spitting on and fighting with Lauderdale County Jail employees.

Jeremy Hogan was arrested early Saturday morning after two people were found cut and stabbed in the 100 block of S. Fulton Street in Florence. Police say Hogan initially left the scene and when they returned, Hogan ran.

Florence Police were able to use a taser to apprehend him. Once he was brought to the Lauderdale County Jail, police say Hogan fought with and spit on employees.

Hogan was charged with:

  • Obstructing a domestic violence emergency call.
  • 2nd degree assault
  • 3rd degree assault
  • Public intoxication
  • Attempting to elude a police officer
  • Disorderly conduct
  • 2nd degree domestic assault
  • 3rd degree domestic assault
  • Assault with bodily fluids.

Hogan is currently being held on a $51,300 bond.

Both of the stab wound victims were transported to Northwest Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

