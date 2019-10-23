Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicts man in rapes of pregnant woman

The Lauderdale County Grand Jury has indicted a man on two counts of rape after investigators says he attacked a pregnant woman.

Jeremy Simpson is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $120,000 bond.

One Place of the Shoals investigators said the victim came in to talk with them about domestic violence in June 2018.

Investigators said the victim told them Simpson raped her twice while she was pregnant. They said both rapes occurred in early 2018, and she gave birth the night after one of the rapes.

The victim was an acquaintance of Simpson, investigators said.