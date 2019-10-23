The Lauderdale County Grand Jury has indicted a man on two counts of rape after investigators says he attacked a pregnant woman.
Jeremy Simpson is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $120,000 bond.
One Place of the Shoals investigators said the victim came in to talk with them about domestic violence in June 2018.
Investigators said the victim told them Simpson raped her twice while she was pregnant. They said both rapes occurred in early 2018, and she gave birth the night after one of the rapes.
The victim was an acquaintance of Simpson, investigators said.
Related Content
- Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicts man in rapes of pregnant woman
- Lauderdale County grand jury issues indictments in Wilson High students’ deaths
- Driver in deadly Shoals Creek boat crash not indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury
- Lauderdale County man charged with rape
- Former Lauderdale County corrections deputy indicted
- Grand jury indicts 4 in death of university frat pledge
- Grand jury indicts Flint River kayaking attack suspects
- Madison County grand jury indicts man for manslaughter, DUI, leaving the scene in deadly 2018 crash
- Grand jury indicts Huntsville man accused of stealing mail to duplicate checks
- Two indicted by grand jury for deadly Marshall County dog attack
Scroll for more content...