Lauderdale County Coroner identifies Joe Wheeler State Park drowning victim as Elkmont man

According to Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker, the drowning victim from Sunday was 53-year-old Nicolas Soria from Elkmont.

He was at Joe Wheeler State Park at the swimming area playing ball with kids.

Tucker said Soira did not know how swim and got out in deep water at the edge of the swimming area.

Multiple agencies responded to the drowning at Joe Wheeler State Park Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the beach around 2:40 p.m.

The park ranger, Rogersville Fire Department, Rogersville Police, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Shoals Ambulance Services, and Killen Dive Rescue team all responded to the scene.