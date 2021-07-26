Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Lauderdale County Coroner identifies Joe Wheeler State Park drowning victim as Elkmont man

The body was recovered by a dive team.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith, Megan Reyna

According to Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker, the drowning victim from Sunday was 53-year-old Nicolas Soria from Elkmont.

He was at Joe Wheeler State Park at the swimming area playing ball with kids.

Tucker said Soira did not know how swim and got out in deep water at the edge of the swimming area.

Multiple agencies responded to the drowning at Joe Wheeler State Park Sunday afternoon. 

It happened near the beach around 2:40 p.m. 

The park ranger, Rogersville Fire Department, Rogersville Police, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Shoals Ambulance Services, and Killen Dive Rescue team all responded to the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events