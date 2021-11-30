Lauderdale County Coroner hit with allegations of willful neglect of duty

The Lauderdale County Coroner is under fire after multiple allegations describe several examples of willful neglect of duty.

The grand jury found reason to begin impeachment proceedings against George Tucker Junior, known as Butch Tucker.

Tucker is the first coroner ever in Alabama to go through impeachment. The grand jury found 11 different instances where Tucker failed to do his job thoroughly.

In 10 of those instances, the grand jury's findings go into detail on certain individuals' deaths and the failure, by the coroner, to follow through on obligations.

Now, a grand jury is asking that Corner Tucker be impeached and removed from office.

In several cases, Tucker is accused of delaying blood samples or not even taking them.

Accusations against Tucker, span from February 2020 to the latest claim, in Oct. 2021.

After a number of complaints, the District Attorney's office took matters into their own hands.

"To determine how widespread the issue was, we subpoenaed documents from the state to determine how many quote pending death certificates there were since he became the coroner in 2019, and it was a large number that seemed to go up every year," said Lauderdale County District Attorney, Chris Connolly.

That's noted in the 11th instance filed.

The grand jury says the coroner did not update multiple pending death certificates in the necessary time frame.

Death certificates are proof that someone died for legal uses, like closing an estate. That's just one reason why death certificates need to be filed in a certain timeframe.

Tucker will learn his fate just after the new year. He'll appear before a judge on January 6 at 9 A.M.