Lauderdale County Commission rejects talk of moving courthouse Confederate monument

The city of Florence says it has the money to pay the $25,000 state fine if Lauderdale County chooses to remove a Confederate monument outside the county courthouse.

In a packed Lauderdale County Commission meeting on Monday, Commissioner Brad Holmes tried to add discussion on the issue to the agenda.

But commissioners Roger Garner and Faye Parker voted against the last-minute addition.

That sent many in attendance outside to peacefully protest at the monument, something that also took place on Saturday. Others stayed inside to tell commissioners how they feel about the statue.

“They selected not to listen but it wasn’t because they did not understand what it represents to this community,” said Elaine Mokwunye.

Most commissioners said they don’t want to break the Alabama law that stops monuments from being moved. Birmingham and Mobile already have done that.

"You can't even request to move a statue that's been in place for 40 years so,” said Danny Pettus, commission chairman.

Commissioners have not yet said if they’ll discuss the issue later.