Residents react after storm hits Lauderdale County

Storms rolled through the Tennessee Valley on Thursday, and they hit Lauderdale County with a fury.

A large tree fell into the road on County Road 22, and neighbors said they heard a loud crash.

Lauderdale County resident, Brian Long, said he was lucky enough that this morning the storms didn't affect him too much, but he did get to spend some extra time with his kids after school was delayed until 10 a.m.

"Found out they don't go in until 10, so we just watched a movie," Long said. "It's better to have a false alarm than have them out in danger."

Long says he's happy the school district played it safe by delaying school. Lauderdale County wasn't the only county to delay schools in the area. Colbert County, Muscle Shoals and Franklin County all saw at least a 2 hour delay.

Another resident, Eugene Tunnele, said he heard high winds loud enough to wake up everyone in his house.

"Always worried something will come by. We've been real lucky in that area for a lot of years," Tunnele said. "Wind blew pretty hard, rain blew hard, but anything bad didn't hit us this time. We've been real lucky. Just pray to the lord we stay safe."

Other areas were not as lucky. According to the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, there were trees and powerlines down in some areas.