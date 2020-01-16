The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office arrested a corrections officer after he admitted to trying to bring contraband into jail.
Deputies charged Mason Garrett with attempting to promote prison contraband. He was released on a $300 bond.
Deputies found cigarettes and what appeared to be drugs in his car. Officials say he was going to smuggle it into the jail, but Garrett told on himself to a supervisor.
Sheriff Rick Singleton believes Garrett was pressured by inmates to bring the stuff in and he had possibly done it before.
Garrett was terminated. He worked for Lauderdale County Detention Center for three months.
Related Content
- Correction officer arrested for trying to bring contraband into Lauderdale County jail
- Jackson County deputy fired, charged with bringing contraband into jail
- Limestone Correctional Facility officer charged with illegal contraband possession
- Former Lauderdale County corrections deputy indicted
- Former corrections officer arrested in Marshall County
- 2 Marshall County inmates charged with having contraband in jail
- Sweep of Morgan County Jail uncovers marijuana, illegal contraband
- Three former Marshall Co. corrections officers plead guilty to promoting prison contraband
- Jackson County Jail inmate accused of attacking corrections officer
- Lauderdale County corrections officer gets probation for smuggling pills in Bible
Scroll for more content...