Correction officer arrested for trying to bring contraband into Lauderdale County jail

A corrections officer was arrested for trying to bring contraband into the Lauderdale County jail.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 1:16 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office arrested a corrections officer after he admitted to trying to bring contraband into jail. 

Deputies charged Mason Garrett with attempting to promote prison contraband. He was released on a $300 bond.

Deputies found cigarettes and what appeared to be drugs in his car. Officials say he was going to smuggle it into the jail, but Garrett told on himself to a supervisor. 

Sheriff Rick Singleton believes Garrett was pressured by inmates to bring the stuff in and he had possibly done it before. 

Garrett was terminated. He worked for Lauderdale County Detention Center for three months. 

