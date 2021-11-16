Lauderdale Co. mother charged with prescription drug fraud is getting statewide recognition

WAAY31 has an update to a story we first reported in June, after we discovered a Lauderdale County mother taking medication for chronic pain is being charged with "prescription fraud" for refilling an opiate prescription while pregnant.

The case is back in the spotlight after an Alabama senator released a statement asking the Lauderdale County District Attorney to drop the prescription fraud case. In the statement, Senator Clyde Chambliss says the case is a waste of resources and undermines a bill he sponsored to prevent something like this from happening.

Prescription drugs Prescription drugs

"The bill that I passed clarified that if you have a prescription and you're taking the drugs as prescribed that you would not be subject to prosecution," explains Chambliss.

In 2016, he sponsored an amendment to Alabama's chemical endangerment law. It is meant to protect pregnant women from being charged with chemical endangerment if they are using prescribed drugs.

The attorney representing Kim Blalock agrees the case should be dismissed.

"It's so clear that there is not a legal case here, and Senator Chambliss's statement yesterday only added an additional voice," says Emma Roth, an attorney for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women.

Blalock, who's from Florence, isn't being charged with chemical endangerment. She is charged with prescription fraud for failing to tell her doctor she was pregnant when refilling an opiate prescription.

"To me, it meets the definition of obtaining that medication by fraud because had she not misrepresented that or failed to disclose it, then she wouldn't have been getting hydrocodone," says the Lauderdale County District Attorney, Chris Connolly.

This was in the midst of the pandemic when many appointments were done virtually, so Blalock's doctors could not see she was pregnant with their own eyes.

"The physician's office also says had she disclosed that, we would have done something to ween her off it," says Connolly.

Blalock's attorney argues it was the physician's job to ask for that information.

"The patient does not have a duty to disclose things that the doctor never told them they had an obligation to disclose," says Roth.

Chambliss says he will be following the case to see if more changes should be made to the law.

"Maybe we need another tweak to the law that this is not prescription fraud either," explains Chambliss.

D.A. Connolly offered Blalock a free trial diversion program where she would be required to take random drug tests for a period of time and then her charges would be dismissed. However, Blalock's attorneys say she doesn't have a drug problem since she is only using the pain medication she was prescribed. Therefore, they say Blalock should not have to go through the diversion program in order for the charges to be dropped.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on December 13th.