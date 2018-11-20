Lauderdale County investigators have arrested a man for rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and distributing porn to a minor. Officials say Wesley Dempsey sexually abused the victim from the time she was 9 until she was 11.
Sherry White and Jesse Dempsey were also arrested and charged with abusing the same victim. Investigators say the victim recorded Jesse Dempsey speaking to her inappropriately, which is what launched the initial investigation. The victim has been in counseling.
Jesse Dempsey
Wesley Dempsey is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $160,000 bond.
Related Content
- Lauderdale Co. investigators arrest man on child sex abuse charges
- Lauderdale County man arrested for sexual abuse
- Two men charged with child sex abuse
- Lauderdale County Homicide Investigation
- Gadsden man in custody for child sex abuse charges
- Boaz man facing child porn, sex abuse charges
- Madison County authorities charge man with child sex abuse
- Husband, Wife arrested on sex abuse charges
- Man arrested on rape, child sex abuse charges in Jackson County
- Parents charged with child abuse in investigation into child's death
Scroll for more content...