Clear

Lauderdale Co. investigators arrest man on child sex abuse charges

Wesley Dempsey Wesley Dempsey

A man has been arrested for rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and distributing porn to a minor.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 10:58 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Lauderdale County investigators have arrested a man for rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and distributing porn to a minor. Officials say Wesley Dempsey sexually abused the victim from the time she was 9 until she was 11.

Sherry White and Jesse Dempsey were also arrested and charged with abusing the same victim. Investigators say the victim recorded Jesse Dempsey speaking to her inappropriately, which is what launched the initial investigation. The victim has been in counseling.


Jesse Dempsey

Wesley Dempsey is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $160,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: °
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events