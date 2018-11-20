Lauderdale Co. investigators arrest man on child sex abuse charges

Lauderdale County investigators have arrested a man for rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and distributing porn to a minor. Officials say Wesley Dempsey sexually abused the victim from the time she was 9 until she was 11.

Sherry White and Jesse Dempsey were also arrested and charged with abusing the same victim. Investigators say the victim recorded Jesse Dempsey speaking to her inappropriately, which is what launched the initial investigation. The victim has been in counseling.



Jesse Dempsey Jesse Dempsey

Wesley Dempsey is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $160,000 bond.