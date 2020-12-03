Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office searching home of Shoals man charged with stolen valor

The Shoals man charged with stolen valor and forgery in Colbert County for lying about being a prisoner of war is now being questioned by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the home of William Travis Tucker late Thursday.

Tucker is being held for questioning outside the home while authorities search inside.

WAAY 31 has been told they are looking for electronic devices, and that they have arrest warrants for Tucker.

