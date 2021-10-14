Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man charged after throwing paint on Confederate monument

A man faces multiple charges after authorities say he threw paint on a Confederate monument in Florence.

Seth Jones Robinson threw purple and blue paint on the monument outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they watched him do it.

Robinson is charged with criminal trespassing, attempting to elude, criminal mischief, and desecration of a venerated object.

The sheriff’s office said the statue immediately was pressure washed to remove the paint.