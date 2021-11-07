Lauderdale Co. Sheriff not seeking reelection, ready for retirement

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed to WAAY 31 he won't be running for sheriff in 2022.

Sheriff Singleton says he's ready for retirement.

Sheriff Singleton was sworn in as a reserve deputy sheriff in 1972, nearly 50 years ago.

He was elected as sheriff in 2014, took office in 2015 and has been sheriff since, serving two terms.

Sheriff Singleton says he's thankful for his time on the department and is happy to be leaving it in a better place than what it was when he came in, adding pay and benefits have improved.