Late rally not enough as Alabama falls to LA Tech 10-8 in Ruston

Alabama and Louisiana Tech exchanged blows for nine innings Sunday but a four-run deficit proved to be too much for the Tide to overcome in their final turn at bat as the Bulldogs won 10-8.

The loss eliminates Alabama from the Ruston Regional and ends their season.

Athens High School alum Jacob McNairy picked up the loss after he allowed six runs on six hits in two innings of work.

The Tide was constantly fighting from behind Sunday, tying the game in the first inning and briefly taking a lead in the second.

From the third inning on, Alabama was trying to even things up. The Tide would come close several times, coming within one in the third, but never managed to tie things up.

Trailing by four, a rally in the bottom of the ninth would bring them within two but that’s as close as they’d get.

Zane Denton, who homered earlier, came to the plate representing the game’s winning run. He put a charge into one out to right, but it would be a fly-out to end the game.

The Tide's 32-26 record is the program's best since 2016.