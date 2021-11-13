Late night freeze threat

Going to want to find a way to stay warm tonight with below freezing temperatures likely for all of North Alabama.

A Freeze Warning is set to go into effect for all of North Alabama starting at 9 p.m. and ending Sunday at 8 a.m. Not expecting any travel impacts, but it will be cold enough to burst pipes and kill outdoor vegetation.

Cool weather pattern sticks around to round out the weekend. Past the morning, temperatures will actually be warmer by the afternoon but we're only warming into the upper 50's and once again will have a chilly night with the chance for a freeze and frost. Monday is pretty much the same story. Morning lows just above freezing with highs staying in the upper 50's.

Past Monday, a warm up does come! Highs close to 70 Tuesday and Wednesday, but it doesn't last long. A cold front set to move through Wednesday night into Thursday will cool us back down by the end of the work week and bring us the chance for showers Thursday and Friday.