Last mostly dry day, storm chances pick up Sunday

Pop up showers for some areas is a possibility, but cancelling outdoor plans isn't necessary for today!

Posted: Jun 26, 2021 7:01 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2021 7:26 AM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

A nice summer day is on the horizon with afternoon highs in the upper 80's with relatively low humidity. Pop up showers for some areas is a possibility, but cancelling outdoor plans isn't necessary for today! Sunday afternoon is a different story with the chance for scattered afternoon storms prevalent for most areas in North Alabama. 

Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

