Last mostly dry day, storm chances pick up Sunday

A nice summer day is on the horizon with afternoon highs in the upper 80's with relatively low humidity. Pop up showers for some areas is a possibility, but cancelling outdoor plans isn't necessary for today! Sunday afternoon is a different story with the chance for scattered afternoon storms prevalent for most areas in North Alabama.
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 7:01 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2021 7:26 AM
