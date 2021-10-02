Last mostly dry day, showers to end weekend

After what has been a nice dry several days, the chance for rain is back for the weekend. A warm front moving in today could create a pop up shower or two this afternoon, but the better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms comes Sunday once a cold front moves in overnight. Biggest threat will be heavy rainfall with 1" - 1.5" possible.

The cold front will keep our highs fairly cool heading into the next work week, but their also is a chance for afternoon showers and storms pretty much everyday - so even with highs in the low to mid 70's - the moisture in the air will have it feeling fairly humid.